Blake Shelton Gets An Armadillo Cake For His Birthday

Blake Shelton turned 41 this weekend and it certainly looks like he had a great time celebrating the big day.

In case you missed it, Blake’s girlfriend Gwen Stefani shared some moments from the festivities with fans, including a picture of she and Blake kissing on Instagram, which she captioned, “I get to kiss on the birthday boy.”

She also added a photo of his cake, which was shaped like an armadillo, and shared a video from the celebration, with Blake wearing his gift and some balloons on his head.