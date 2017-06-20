Blake Shelton Gets An Armadillo Cake For His Birthday

June 20, 2017 7:35 AM By Rachael Hunter

Blake Shelton turned 41 this weekend and it certainly looks like he had a great time celebrating the big day.

In case you missed it, Blake’s girlfriend Gwen Stefani shared some moments from the festivities with fans, including a picture of she and Blake kissing on Instagram, which she captioned, “I get to kiss on the birthday boy.”

She also added a photo of his cake, which was shaped like an armadillo, and shared a video from the celebration, with Blake wearing his gift and some balloons on his head.

