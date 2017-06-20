Beyonce & JAY Z’s Premature Twins ‘Under Lights’ to ‘Normalize’

Th big baby news hit last week that Queen Bey gave birth to her twins! Apparently the twins came early on June 12. The babies, a boy and a girl, were born premature and according TMZ the twins are currently “under the lights” to “normalize.”

This most likely means the infants have jaundice, a common condition in preemies. It is also a liver condition that causes yellowing of a newborn baby’s skin and eyes. Lights can help lower bilirubin in the blood to eliminate the jaundice. This must be the “minor issues” we were hearing about. The good news is jaundice is not a dangerous condition.

Here’s hoping the Carter’s can take their twins home soon! The world is anxiously waiting for the first baby photos! Let’s celebrate Beyonce and Jay Z with the birth of their twins with this amazing song!