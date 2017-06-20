Baby Born Mid-Flight Gets Airfare For Life

A lucky little passenger has won free airfare for life from Indian airline Jet Airways just for being born on one of their flights. The baby boy was born prematurely on a flight from Saudi Arabia to India and was delivered by the crew and a passenger who’s a nurse.

Both mama and baby are doing well despite the early arrival at 35,000 feet. Jet Airways thanked its crew and nurse Mini Wilson for “the successful birth of the baby boy.”

The airline says in a statement, “Jet Airways commends its crew for their response and promptness that saw them successfully translate their training into life saving action.”