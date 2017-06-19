Sam Hunt Says This Failed Him Because It’s A “Finiky Thing”

Sam Hunt brought the sold out 15 in a 30 Tour to DTE Energy Music Theater, where the crowd was ready to party! Over the past couple of years, Sam Hunt’s rise to super-stardom is unrivaled. With current GRAMMY award winner Maren Morris, Chris Janson and Ryan Follese, the show was the biggest country show of the year, thus far (and probably through the whole summer!)

Sam talked backstage with Grunwald from Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald about his whirlwind year. From new music, a killer tour and most importantly, his MARRIAGE! Sam says that life on the road with his wife is great. “She’s been really supportive. We have a good time. It’s nice to have a partner to go through it with.”

One thing recently was that Sam had to cancel his first show ever. He came down with an illness that completely wiped his voice out. “It was a bummer. I’m not a classically trained singer. I don’t know a whole lot about warming up and how you’re supposed to take care of your voice. But apparently it’s a finiky thing.” Thankfully he recovered and put on a killer show for Detroit!