By: Jon Corrigan

A trio of country artists are coming to Royal Oak this September.

Aaron Watson, Gunnar & the Grizzly Boys and Delta Rae will all perform at the Royal Oak Music Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Tickets can be purchased at AXS.com, the Royal Oak Music Theatre box office or by calling 1-888-9-AXS-TIX.

For more information, visit AEGLive.com.