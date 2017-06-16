“Rolling Stone” Picks The Greatest Country Artists Of All Time

There’s no doubt everyone has their own favorite country artist, but “Rolling Stone” has just come out with a list counting down what they’re calling the “Greatest Country Artists of All Time.”

The magazine noted that those who made the list were considered for “their lasting impact on the genre, their recorded output and even their legacy as an entertainer.”

So who landed at number one? Well, Merle Haggard earned the top spot, with the mag writing, “his story, like his music, was as American epic, shot through with improbability, struggle, sin and redemption.” Check out the Top Ten below, and click here for the complete 100.

“Rolling Stone’s” Top Ten Greatest Country Artists Of All Time

Merle Haggard Hank Williams Johnny Cash Loretta Lynn The Carter Family Willie Nelson Waylon Jennings Dolly Parton George Jones Garth Brooks

Source: Rolling Stone