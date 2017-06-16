Life Without ‘My Old Man’ a Father’s Day Tribute

By: Roxanne Steele

Ok, I’m already crying….. I lost my daddy a long long time ago. Over 20 years now, June 8th, 1996 so right before Father’s Day. As Father’s Day approaches every year, I have to prepare myself for that lump in my throat I get thinking about my dad. This song from the Zac Brown Band My Old Man kills me in a beautiful way.

My dad was a simple man. Born and raised in Boston, MA. He was athlete growing up who played baseball, and hockey. A religious man who was in the Army. He later moved to California where he became an aircraft mechanic working on 747 airplanes. My dad loved to smoke his cherry tobacco in his pipe and he LOVED baseball. My dad died of a heart attack at Dodger Stadium after the game. The meaning, “he was a die hard baseball fan” really rings true with my daddy! I’ve yet to go back to Dodger Stadium because I still don’t think I can.

Shortly after my dad died I landed my dream job in radio in Chicago and moved. At the time I was living and working in radio out in Arizona. I didn’t know a soul in Chicago, and nobody knew that I had just lost my dad. I mourned his death privately. The radio DJ is suppose to be happy especially when starting on air in a new radio market. Lucky for me I’ve always been good at wearing my poker face. That’s the Gemini in me. My new boss was the only one who knew because the day after my dad died I was scheduled to call him but I didn’t…. Instead my future boss called me and when I answered and sounded horrible he asked me who died. I told him my dad. He was joking on his end but quickly realized I was serious. Naturally he felt terrible for his bad timing and apologized. What are the odds right. Shortly after moving to Chicago I went to a Cubs game with a few of my new friends. I was sitting there watching the game looking at the beautiful field when I lost it and I mean hysterically lost it. I couldn’t stop crying thinking about my dad. Needless to say my meltdown opened up that conversation with my new friends about losing my dad…. Not sure if it made it any easier or harder for me but at least my new workplace friends were aware of my mental state. Fragile.

I was in my early 20’s just starting my “adult” life when this happened and it rocked my world. It’s a long complicated story about my dad and my life which is why I’m writing a book. Fast forward to today, and I’m heading out to Nashville this weekend to surprise my Uncle Jerry ( my dads brother) for his 80th birthday! I have a lot of family flying in from all over. Family I haven’t seen in over 20 years. Family my kids and husband have never met. My dad was the oldest of 9 kids, the amazing big brother! I’ve learned so much about my dad and the man he was there after he died from my Uncles. It breaks my heart that I didn’t know a lot of this when he was alive, but through the years I have come to really understand and respect the man my dad was and all the things he taught me. It was more than I realized as I grow older.

This Father’s Day weekend enjoy your dad if you still have him. It is truly a blessing to be able to celebrate this special day with the man who made you. Dads mean everything to a child, big or small, here or gone. I’m so thankful for the silent love I still feel in my heart from my dad, my angel above. Happy Father’s Day to ‘My Old Man.’