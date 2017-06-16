Lady Antebellum On What They Learned From Their Dads

June 16, 2017 7:11 AM By Rachael Hunter

Lady Antebellum’s Dave Haywood says his dad is a huge influence on his life, especially when it comes to music. Dave says that he learned how to play guitar from his father, and they would play songs from the Beatles and James Taylor together. Dave adds that he hopes to “pass along music” to his kids, just like his dad did to him.

Meanwhile, Hilary Scott got her “Type-A personality” from her dad, who she says would always “force me to communicate and talk through things.” She believes that will help her “be that much of a better communicator to my children.”

Finally, Charles Kelley’s says he “Idolized” his dad, who passed on his “work ethic” to his son. “I learned a lot from him about that, and just always respected him and just the way he could see a project from start to finish with such dedication,” adding, “hopefully, some good has rubbed off.”

