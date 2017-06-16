Darius Rucker Ready For A Rare Father’s Day At Home

June 16, 2017 7:22 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Darius Rucker will get a rare Father’s Day at home with his family in Charleston, SC this weekend. His busy tour schedule usually keeps him away from home on that special day, but Darius tells us he’ll be doing the things he loves with the people he loves on Sunday (February 18th). “My big plans this year (are) I’m playing in California on Saturday night but I’m gonna fly home cause my son is in to golf now and there’s a father/son golf tournament that my club’s having that he really wants to play so I’m gonna play that and then go to dinner with the family. You know, I’m real simple on Father’s Day. If you let me take a nap and play a little golf I’m real excited so that’s gonna be the day. You know, Father’s Day’s always tough for me cause I’m usually on the road. We’re usually playing around Father’s Day and sometimes you don’t even get to see the kids but that comes with the territory, but this year we’ll do something special.”

Darius just topped the charts with “If I Told You,” the debut single from his upcoming album, which will be released later this year.

