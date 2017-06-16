Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Knows What He Wants For Father’s Day

Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney is celebrating his first Father’s Day on Sunday, since son Asher was born back in March and he’s hoping to have one other reason to celebrate this weekend.

The duo’s latest single “How Not To” is currently climbing the chart, and he’s got his finger’s crossed that it may hit number one over the weekend.

“For Father’s Day, my family’s coming up,” Shay tells “Sounds Like Nashville.” “They’re coming up next Sunday, so we’ll be hopefully celebrating a number one then.”

He adds, “So that would be a really great Father’s Day gift would be a number one. I can’t imagine a better gift than that. So yeah, my family’s all coming up and hopefully we’ll be celebrating.”

Source: Sounds Like Nashville