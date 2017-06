Brett Young has no problem celebrating his father on Father’s Day. The singer says he’s “grateful” and “lucky” to have a dad like his, who he calls “one of the coolest people I’ve ever known in my life.”

Brett says he learned how to be funny and kind because of his father, noting, “I can’t imagine having a better role model growing up or still as an adult.”

Source: Brett Young

