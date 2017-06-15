Shaina Twain Premieres New Single ‘Life’s About to Get Good’

"I’m not in the mood to write a feeling-sorry-for-myself song." June 15, 2017 7:23 AM
Shania Twain has released her new single “Life’s About to Get Good.”

Fans have been waiting patiently for the track’s official release since the singer debuted it live this spring at the Stagecoach Festival.

“I was at home, looking out at the ocean, and I said to myself, ‘Here I am stuck in this past of negativity, but it’s so beautiful out. I’m not in the mood to write a feeling-sorry-for-myself song,'” Twain said, discussing the inspiration for her new track. “You can’t have the good without the bad. And that’s what the song ended up being about.”

That explains the line: “Life’s about joy/ Life’s about pain/ Life’s about to get good.”

The track is the lead single from Shania’s new studio album Now, her first in 15 years, which will be released on September 29.

Listen to “Life’s About to Get Good” below.

 

