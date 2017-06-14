Dick Genthe Chevrolet Awards Airport High School BIG Cash Reward!

June 14, 2017 3:00 PM By Roxanne Steele

Dick Genthe Chevrolet’s Drive Safe Program just awarded Airport Senior High School $10,000!  We were there to capture the winning moment!

For the past several months Dick Genthe Chevrolet along with WYCD have been encouraging parents and teens to take the pledge to NOT be a distracted driver.  Congratulations to Airport High School for being the top school!

Distracted driving is the number cause of vehicle crashes especially among teens.   Just yesterday there was the teen driver from L’anse Cruese North high school  that reached for his phone and crashed injuring several classmates. Click HERE to read that story.

Thank you to all the parents and teens who took the pledge! We look forward to being a part of this Drive Safe Program again with Dick Genthe Chevrolet in the future..

