Carrie Underwood is ‘Thankful’ for ‘Incredible’ Predators Season

By Abby Hassler

Carrie Underwood is easily the Nashville Predators’ biggest fan. Being married to team captain Mike Fisher probably has something to do with that.

The Predators ended up losing their finals series with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but Underwood took to social media this afternoon (June 14) with a positive spin on the whole situation.

Underwood posted a photo with her husband, writing, “Had a lovely night last night celebrating with the players, wives and staff of the @predsnhl …oh, as well as with this hunk! We are so thankful for such an incredible season and the amazing group of people we got to spend it with! 💛💙 #blessed”

