Rockin’ Country Fest Coming to Heritage Park in Taylor this September

June 13, 2017 7:00 AM By Jon Corrigan

99.5 WYCD’s Rockin’ Country Fest will bring non-stop country music, food and fun to the picturesque outdoor setting of Heritage Park in Taylor, Michigan on Friday, September 8 and Saturday, September 9.

The two-day event will feature performances from Old Dominion, Billy Ray Cyrus and more. See the lineup below:

Friday, Sept. 8 –
• Billy Ray Cyrus
• The Railers

Saturday, Sept. 9 –
• Old Dominion
• Carly Pearce
• Rachel Lipsky
• Devin Dawson
• Stephen Clark & The Trending Topics

The festival begins at 4 p.m. on Friday and at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. through the festival’s official website rockincountrymusicfestival.com. General admission tickets for each day are $25 adults/$12 kids 10-under. Special standing-room pit passes are $35 each day. Two-day festival passes are $39 adult/$20 kids 10-under for general admission and $59 for special standing-room pit passes.

 

