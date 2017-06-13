Sheryl Crow Releases ‘Halfway There’ Music Video Featuring Gary Clark Jr.

June 13, 2017 1:19 PM
Filed Under: Sheryl Crow

Sheryl Crow has released the music video for her song “Halfway There,” which features Gary Clark Jr.

Related: Sheryl Crow Announces New Album ‘Be Myself’ and 2017 Tour

“The idea of the song is that even though you may drive a big Chevy truck and I drive my hybrid, or you may wear designer clothes and I wear ripped jeans, that doesn’t mean we don’t want the same things in life and the same things for our kids in the future,” Crow says of the track. “The message is we need to agree to disagree and just try and meet halfway there.”

The globe-trotting clip features Crow visiting Washington DC, The Kremlin and the Great Wall of China among other exotic locales.

Check out the Sheryl’s latest below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
WYCD Hoedown 2017: Ticket InfoThis year's event will take place June 30 at DTE. Tickets are on sale now!

Listen Live