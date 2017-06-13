Katy Perry Announces The Opening Of “American Idol” Auditions

The return of “American Idol” means a whole host of wannabe singers will be getting ready to audition for the ABC talent show, and now they know when they’ll need to be ready by.

Katy Perry, the only confirmed judge on the show, revealed on Twitter that auditions for “Idol” are now open, with live auditions set for Chicago on September 11th and New Orleans on September 14th.

“I am so excited to be a part of the search for the next ‘American Idol,’” Katy says. “Auditions are open, so what are you waiting for? I want to hear from you.”

If you can’t make it to Chicago or New Orleans don’t fret. There will also be an “American Idol” bus that will hit the road on August 17th on both the east and west coasts, and fans can even submit audition tapes online. Check out the bus dates below, and see Katy’s announcement to the right.

West Coast Bus Tour

Portland, OR – August 17 th

Oakland, CA – August 20 th

Provo, UT – August 23 rd

Denver, CO – August 26 th

Omaha, NE – August 29 th

Tulsa, OK – September 1 st

Shreveport, LA – September 4 th

Muscle Shoals, AL – September 7th

East Coast Bus Tour

Orlando, FL – August 17 th

Miami, FL – August 19 th

Atlanta, GA – August 22 nd

Charleston, SC – August 25 th

Asheville, NC – August 27 th

Louisville, KY – August 30 th

Pittsburgh, PA – September 3 rd

Annapolis, MD – September 5 th

Boston, MA – September 8th

