Katy Perry Announces The Opening Of “American Idol” Auditions

June 13, 2017 6:39 AM By Chuck Edwards

The return of “American Idol” means a whole host of wannabe singers will be getting ready to audition for the ABC talent show, and now they know when they’ll need to be ready by.

Katy Perry, the only confirmed judge on the show, revealed on Twitter that auditions for “Idol” are now open, with live auditions set for Chicago on September 11th and New Orleans on September 14th.

“I am so excited to be a part of the search for the next ‘American Idol,’” Katy says. “Auditions are open, so what are you waiting for? I want to hear from you.”

If you can’t make it to Chicago or New Orleans don’t fret. There will also be an “American Idol” bus that will hit the road on August 17th on both the east and west coasts, and fans can even submit audition tapes online. Check out the bus dates below, and see Katy’s announcement to the right.

West Coast Bus Tour

  • Portland, OR – August 17th
  • Oakland, CA – August 20th
  • Provo, UT – August 23rd
  • Denver, CO – August 26th
  • Omaha, NE – August 29th
  • Tulsa, OK – September 1st
  • Shreveport, LA – September 4th
  • Muscle Shoals, AL – September 7th

East Coast Bus Tour

  • Orlando, FL – August 17th
  • Miami, FL – August 19th
  • Atlanta, GA – August 22nd
  • Charleston, SC – August 25th
  • Asheville, NC – August 27th
  • Louisville, KY – August 30th
  • Pittsburgh, PA – September 3rd
  • Annapolis, MD – September 5th
  • Boston, MA – September 8th

Source: Billboard

