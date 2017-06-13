Justin Moore Adds A Boy To The Family!

June 13, 2017 5:56 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Justin Moore finally has a son. The singer and wife Kate welcomed their fourth child, and first boy, Thomas South Moore on Sunday. The tot, who was named after the singer’s late grandfather, will be called South by the family.

“Kate and I already felt like the most blessed people in the world with our three beautiful daughters, but we feel even more blessed to have a healthy baby boy now to add to our family,” he tells “People.” “God has given us another wonderful gift, in him, June 11th.”

As Justin mentions, the couple already has three daughters, three-year-old Rebecca Klein, five-and-a-half-year-old Kennedy Faye and seven-year-old Ella Kole, and it seems they already love their newest sibling. He notes, “His sisters are already obsessed with him, as we are all of them.”

