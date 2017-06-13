Creator of Hawaiian Pizza Dies at 83

By:Roxanne Steele

Hawaiian pizza is my favorite pizza!!! It’s what I always want and always order. I’m usually the only one who likes Hawaiian pizza in my circle of peeps which is good, that means more for me!

Sad news in the pizza world. The guy credited for inventing the delicious Hawaiian pizza has died. His name was Sam Panopoulos and back in 1962 he added chunks of pineapples and ham to pizza. GENIUS!!! Thank you Sam for this wonderful creation.

The Greek-Canadian restaurateur suddenly died last week at a hospital in London, Ontario. He was 83.

