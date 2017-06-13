“Battle Of The Network Stars” Returns To ABC

June 13, 2017

Say what you will about Hollywood, but they believe in recycling. The latest idea to come back is “Battle of the Network Stars.” The show has been off the air for 30 years, but ABC is bringing it back this month.

One hundred stars will be split into themed teams to compete against each other in a set of athletic challenges like tug of war, archery, kayak relay, and obstacle course, and the dunk tank. This time around, network stars will come from all parts of the TV universe, including cable and first-run syndication.

Here’s a look at the teams & match-ups:

  • TV Sex Symbols (Keegan Allen, Traci Bingham, Rosa Blasi, Brant Daugherty, Galen Gering)
  • vs. Variety (Joanna Krupa, Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey, Gilles Marini, Jack Osbourne)
  • TV Sitcoms (Todd Bridges, Leigh-Allyn Baker, Dave Foley, Willie Garson, Jenna von Oy)
  • vs. Cops (Erik Estrada, Larry Wilcox, Kelly Hu, Jodi Lyn O’Keefe, Lorenzo Lamas)
  • TV Moms & Dads (Chad Lowe, Greg Evigan, Ted McGinley, Lesley Fera, Jackee Harry) vs. TV Kids (Jimmie Walker, Mackenzie Phillips, Jonathan Lipnicki, Krista Marie Yu, Jeremy Miller)
  • Famous TV Families (Danny Bonaduce, Barry Williams, Beverley Mitchell, Willie Aames, Charlene Tilton)
  • vs. Doctors (Thomas Calabro, Taye Diggs, Rachelle Lefevre, Deidre Hall, Benjamin Hollingsworth)
  • TV Lifeguards (David Chokachi, Brande Roderick, Parker Stevenson, Nicole Eggert, Gena Lee Nolin) vs. Troublemakers (Vivica A. Fox, Paul Johansson, John Barrowman, Julie Benz, Catherine Bach)
  • Sci-Fi Fantasy (Lou Ferrigno, Vinnie Jones, Charisma Carpenter, Kevin Sorbo, Jill Wagner) vs. Cops (Marisol Nichols, Roma Maffia, Adrian Zmed, Fred Dryer, Ryan Paevey)
  • TV Sitcoms (Bronson Pinchot, Tom Arnold, Dave Coulier, A.J. Michalka, Tracey Gold)
  • vs. TV Kids (Joey Lawrence, Corbin Bleu, Nolan Gould, Lisa Whelchel, Kim Fields)
  • Primetime Soaps (Ian Ziering, Josh Henderson, Gabrielle Carteris, Donna Mills, Mischa Barton) vs. ABC Stars (Olivia d’Abo, Shari Belafonte, Michael Fishman, Jason Hervey, Anson Williams)
  • White House Shows (Cornelius Smith Jr., Marlee Matlin, Joshua Malina, LaMonica Garrett, Mary McCormack)
  • vs. Lawyers (Elisabeth Rohm, Corbin Bernsen, Matt McGorry, Romi Dias, Catherine Bell)
  • Variety (Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Adrienne Houghton, Cameron Mathison, Kelly Osbourne) vs. ABC Stars (Ted Lange, Troy Gentile, Jill Whelan, Denise Richards, Joely Fisher)

“Battle of the Network Stars” returns to ABC on June 29th.

Source: Entertainment Weekly

