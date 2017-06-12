Tom Hardy Writes Emotional Tribute To His Dog, Woodstock, Who Passed

Mad Max: Fury Road star Tom Hardy posted a heartfelt and emotional open letter online last Wednesday (June 7th) about his dog Woodstock, who passed away earlier in the week. Hardy wrote, “I don’t normally speak out about family and friends but this is an unusual circumstance. Woody affected so many people in his own right so with great respect to his autonomy and as a familiar friendly face to many of you, it is with great great sadness a heavy heart that I inform you that after a very hard and short 6 month battle with an aggressive polymyostisis Woody passed away, two days ago.”

Hardy continued, “We at home are devastated by his loss. I am ultimately grateful for his loyal companionship and love and it is of some great comfort that he is no longer suffering. Above all I am completely gutted. The world for me was a better place with him in it and by my side. To the bestest friend ever. To me and to a family who loved him beyond words and whom he loved without doubt more than I have ever known. Woody was the bestest of journey companions we ever could dream of having. Our souls intertwined forever.”