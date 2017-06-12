Michigan Teen Gets Perfect Present From Dad, Two Months After He Died

Johnny Crow really wanted a Dean Razorback guitar for his 16th birthday. His dad, John knew how much the gift would mean to his son, so he ordered it way back in January to make sure he got the right one and had it in time for the birthday.

Unfortunately, John passed away in April after a heart attack. But the music store he ordered the guitar from contacted his daughter, Chandler, and she was able to deliver the gift from her father to her brother, two months after their dad’s passing.

After months of grieving the loss of his dad, getting this present was even more special to Johnny. “I was definitely overjoyed that my father gave me one last thing to remember him by,” says the Michigan teen. “I know a lot of kids don’t get that.”

Chandler shared the video on Facebook of her little brother getting his dream guitar and it’s been viewed 11 million times in just a few days. Johnny says the love and support he’s been shown with the viral video have really helped. “It’s good to feel you’re not alone in this,” he says.

Source: USA Today