Luke Bryan Plays Special Stanley Cup Show

June 12, 2017 8:07 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Luke Bryan helped celebrate the Nashville Predators’ final home game of the year, which just happened to be game six of the Stanley Cup finals, with a special concert.

The singer played on the roof of Tootsie’s World Famous Orchid Lounge in Nashville, just prior to yesterday’s the game, with one song making it to the TV broadcast which aired on NBC in the U.S. and CBC and TVA Sports in Canada.

Unfortunately, Luke wasn’t able to bring extra luck to the Preds, as they lost the game two to zero, and the Stanley Cup finals to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

