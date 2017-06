Congratulations are in order for Love & Theft’s Stephen Barker Liles. The singer and his wife Jenna welcomed daughter Rayni Bell on Thursday.

“Everything went smoothly and our doctor was amazing,” he tells “People.” “We feel so blessed and excited to start this next chapter. I admire my wife so much. She is such an amazing mom! I’m a lucky man.”

This is the second child for the couple. They already have a three-and-a-half-year-old son Jett Barker.