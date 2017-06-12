Kalamazoo’s Ryan Hurd Talks ‘Love in a Bar’ & More with Roxanne [audio]

By: Roxanne Steele

WYCD had the pleasure of meeting this Michigan native, Ryan Hurd, a few weeks ago. Maybe you watched our Facebook live video that day. Be sure to check it out and listen to our interview’s below. This Kalamazoo songwriter now lives in Nashville, and he’s stepping out of the writers world onto a stage of his own. His girlfriend is one of country’s hottest, Maren Morris! She’s his biggest fan and the inspiration for his new song, ‘Love in a Bar.’

A Great Song: Sticks with you after hearing it once ✅ Sounds good in a stadium or an intimate setting ✅ Hits you in the soul because it reminds you of yourself ✅ HAPPY ADD DAY, BABY! Y'all go request! #LoveInABar @ryanhurd A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Jun 12, 2017 at 7:51am PDT

Today is the official day that Ryan Hurd’s debut single ‘Love in a Bar’ hits radio! It’s a catchy song that’s been stuck in my head ever since he played for us.

Amazing to be on the radio in Michigan. That means everything to me. https://t.co/URvNwX4RZl — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) June 8, 2017

Ryan Hurd has enjoyed a lot success as a songwriter. He’s written songs for Blake Shelton (Lonely Tonight) Florida Georgia Line, and more. In 2013 het met Maren Morris during a songwriting session. They were randomly teamed up to write one day and songwriting magic happened. They wrote “Last Turn Home,” together. A song Tim McGraw instantly loved and recorded. We had a special moment here at WYCD when Hurd went live on the radio with me and did his acoustic version of Lady Antebellum’s You Look Good! It was AMAZING! Take a listen!

Ryan and I also talked about the difference between writing songs for other artist and writing for himself. His debut album is still in the works. Once ‘Love in a Bar’ gets some legs underneath it, Hurd told me that the album will come around. Definitely something to look forward to.

I love the video! I can seriously listen to this song over and over and over again!

Next time you’re in bar don’t hesitate….. love in a bar is a thing!

I have the best job in the world!! Here was my view when Ryan Hurd played ‘You Look Good’ live on the radio with me!!