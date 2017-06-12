Kalamazoo’s Ryan Hurd Talks ‘Love in a Bar’ & More with Roxanne [audio]

June 12, 2017 6:52 PM By Roxanne Steele
WYCD had the pleasure of meeting this Michigan native, Ryan Hurd, a few weeks ago. Maybe you watched our Facebook live video that day.  Be sure to check it out and listen to our interview’s below.  This Kalamazoo songwriter now lives in Nashville, and he’s stepping out of the writers world onto a stage of his own. His girlfriend is one of country’s hottest, Maren Morris!  She’s his biggest fan and the inspiration for his new song, ‘Love in a Bar.’

Today is the official day that Ryan Hurd’s debut single ‘Love in a Bar’ hits radio!  It’s a catchy song that’s been stuck in my head ever since he played for us.

Ryan Hurd has enjoyed a lot success as a songwriter.  He’s written songs for Blake Shelton (Lonely Tonight) Florida Georgia Line, and more.  In 2013 het met Maren Morris during a songwriting session. They were randomly teamed up to write one day and songwriting magic happened.  They wrote “Last Turn Home,” together.   A song Tim McGraw instantly loved and recorded.  We had a special moment here at WYCD when Hurd went live on the radio with me and did his acoustic version of Lady Antebellum’s You Look Good!  It was AMAZING!  Take a listen!

Ryan and I also talked about the difference between writing songs for other artist and writing for himself.  His debut album is still in the works.  Once ‘Love in a Bar’ gets some legs underneath it, Hurd told me that the album will come around.  Definitely something to look forward to.

I love the video! I can seriously listen to this song over and over and over again!

Next time you’re in bar don’t hesitate…..  love in a bar is a thing!

NASHVILLE, TN – MAY 08: Singer-songwriters Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd attend the 2017 AIMP Nashville Awards on May 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for AIMP Nashville)

I have the best job in the world!!  Here was my view when Ryan Hurd played ‘You Look Good’ live on the radio with me!!

 

