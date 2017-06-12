Faith Hill Performs The National Anthem At Game Six Of The Stanley Cup Finals

Faith Hill is the latest country star lending her voice to the Nashville Predators’ race to the Stanley Cup. Faith performed the National Anthem at Game Six of the Stanley Cup finals, the Predators’ final home game of the season.

She joins a whole host of country stars who have come out to sing the Anthem for the Predators, including Carrie Underwood, Martina McBride, Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum, Vince Gill, Keith Urban, Kelly Clarkson and Trisha Yearwood.

Sadly, the game wound up being the final one for the Preds for the season, as they lost the game two to zero, and the finals to the Pittsburgh Penguins.