Faith Hill Performs The National Anthem At Game Six Of The Stanley Cup Finals

June 12, 2017 6:26 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Faith Hill is the latest country star lending her voice to the Nashville Predators’ race to the Stanley Cup.  Faith performed the National Anthem at Game Six of the Stanley Cup finals, the Predators’ final home game of the season.

She joins a whole host of country stars who have come out to sing the Anthem for the Predators, including Carrie Underwood, Martina McBride, Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum, Vince Gill, Keith Urban, Kelly Clarkson and Trisha Yearwood.

Sadly, the game wound up being the final one for the Preds for the season, as they lost the game two to zero, and the finals to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
WYCD Hoedown 2017: Ticket InfoThis year's event will take place June 30 at DTE. Tickets are on sale now!

Listen Live