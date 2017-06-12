‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Halts Production After ‘Allegations of Misconduct on the Set’

June 12, 2017 12:38 PM

By: Jon Corrigan 

Bachelor in Paradise has stopped filming in Mexico following “allegations of misconduct” on set while shooting the upcoming season, TMZ reports.  The show was slated to premiere August 8 on ABC.

Warner Bros. studio executives issued a statement Sunday outlining the situation and the ongoing investigation.

“We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”

The incident in question reportedly involves Demario Jackson and Corrine Olympios.

Amy Kaufman, a film writer for the LA Times, shared details from a source.

