‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Halts Production After ‘Allegations of Misconduct on the Set’

By: Jon Corrigan

Bachelor in Paradise has stopped filming in Mexico following “allegations of misconduct” on set while shooting the upcoming season, TMZ reports. The show was slated to premiere August 8 on ABC.

Warner Bros. studio executives issued a statement Sunday outlining the situation and the ongoing investigation.

“We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”

EXCLUSIVE: Why #BachelorInParadise shut down after an incident between DeMario Jackson & Corinne Olympios. https://t.co/VLvEI7kfxS pic.twitter.com/n70YEKLxTb — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) June 12, 2017

The incident in question reportedly involves Demario Jackson and Corrine Olympios.

Amy Kaufman, a film writer for the LA Times, shared details from a source.

I just spoke to a source who says he knows why "Bachelor in Paradise" was just cancelled. Here we go: — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017

On the first day of production, Sunday, DeMario and Corinne got extremely drunk, per my source. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017

Corinne came up to DeMario at the bar and kissed him. They proceeded to the pool, where they got naked. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017

From this point forward, things turned into "soft core porn." They did not have sex. But it was very raunchy. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017

The following day, Monday, a producer who witnessed this hook-up did not show up to work. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017

According to my source, this producer went on to sue the production for misconduct over what she witnessed between DeMario and Corinne. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017

DeMario and Corinne were both shown footage of their hookup during their interviews in the days following their rendezvous. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017

My source was told a producer filed a "third party complaint," to clarify my above comment. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017

