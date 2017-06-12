Adam West, TV’s Batman, Dead At 88

Adam West has died. The 88-year-old lost a “short, but brave” battle with leukemia on Friday. His family released a statement saying, “Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight, and aspired to make a positive” impact on his fans’ lives. He was and always will be our hero.”
West’s acting career began in after a stint in the Army, where he was an announcer for the American Forces Network. He appeared in “The Young Philadelphians” with Paul Newman, and several Westerns and TV crime shows before he landed the role of “Batman” on the TV version in 1966. Most recently, he was the voice of Quahog on “Family Guy.”
Burt Ward, who played Robin with “Batman,” on TV, remained friends long after the series ended in 1968. “We shared some of the most fun times of our lives together; our families have deep love and respect for each other,” Ward said in a statement. “There are several fine actors who have portrayed Batman in films, in my eyes there was only one real Batman and that is and always will be Adam West. He was truly the Bright Knight.”
Others – including Seth MacFarlane, Ben Affleck, and Val Kilmer – have taken to social media to convey their condolences…