Adam West, TV’s Batman, Dead At 88

June 12, 2017 8:27 AM

Adam West has died. The 88-year-old lost a “short, but brave” battle with leukemia on Friday. His family released a statement saying, “Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight, and aspired to make a positive” impact on his fans’ lives. He was and always will be our hero.”

West’s acting career began in after a stint in the Army, where he was an announcer for the American Forces Network. He appeared in “The Young Philadelphians” with Paul Newman, and several Westerns and TV crime shows before he landed the role of “Batman” on the TV version in 1966. Most recently, he was the voice of Quahog on “Family Guy.”

Burt Ward, who played Robin with “Batman,” on TV, remained friends long after the series ended in 1968. “We shared some of the most fun times of our lives together; our families have deep love and respect for each other,” Ward said in a statement. “There are several fine actors who have portrayed Batman in films, in my eyes there was only one real Batman and that is and always will be Adam West. He was truly the Bright Knight.”

Others – including Seth MacFarlane, Ben Affleck, and Val Kilmer – have taken to social media to convey their condolences…

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
WYCD Hoedown 2017: Ticket InfoThis year's event will take place June 30 at DTE. Tickets are on sale now!

Listen Live