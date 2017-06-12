Adam West, TV’s Batman, Dead At 88

Adam West has died. The 88-year-old lost a “short, but brave” battle with leukemia on Friday. His family released a statement saying, “Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight, and aspired to make a positive” impact on his fans’ lives. He was and always will be our hero.”

West’s acting career began in after a stint in the Army, where he was an announcer for the American Forces Network. He appeared in “The Young Philadelphians” with Paul Newman, and several Westerns and TV crime shows before he landed the role of “Batman” on the TV version in 1966. Most recently, he was the voice of Quahog on “Family Guy.”

Burt Ward, who played Robin with “Batman,” on TV, remained friends long after the series ended in 1968. “We shared some of the most fun times of our lives together; our families have deep love and respect for each other,” Ward said in a statement. “There are several fine actors who have portrayed Batman in films, in my eyes there was only one real Batman and that is and always will be Adam West. He was truly the Bright Knight.”

Our beloved AW passed away last night. He was the greatest. We'll miss him like crazy. We know you'll miss him too – West Family pic.twitter.com/8bkEq1C2ao — Adam West (@therealadamwest) June 10, 2017

Others – including Seth MacFarlane, Ben Affleck, and Val Kilmer – have taken to social media to convey their condolences…

Adam West exemplified heroism. Kind, funny and an all around great guy. Thank you for showing us all how it's done. @therealadamwest — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) June 10, 2017

Ah dear Adam West. He was always so kind when we met. A real gent. Once when I was a kid we found ourselves in front the batmobile. I got in — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) June 10, 2017

RIP Adam West. You will always be Batman — Will Arnett™ (@arnettwill) June 10, 2017

The OG Batman who influenced every actor who played the role since. RIP Mr West. https://t.co/cR941zFvlJ — Jason O'Mara (@jason_omara) June 10, 2017

Adam West has passed. The Batman of my childhood. He brought us so much entertainment and was a truly class act. We'll miss u Adam pic.twitter.com/5ddeOrUCSp — Kevin Conroy (@RealKevinConroy) June 10, 2017

#AdamWest was such a wonderful actor & so kind, I'm so lucky to have worked w/ him & tell him how much he meant to me & millions of fans. pic.twitter.com/Bu0OOaRgX9 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 10, 2017