Tyler Hubbard Reveals That It’s A BOY!

June 9, 2017 7:47 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

As we previously told yesterday, Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and wife Hayley are expecting, and they just revealed the happy news that it’s going to be a boy.

Tyler shared the news via Instagram stories, sharing video of a “dirt bikes or diamonds” themed gender reveal party that was attended by family, friends, and fellow expecting country stars Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren, and Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany.

Jason’s wife Brittany actually shared a picture of the three pregnant friends together, captioning it, “future bandmates in these bellies.”

