Kacey Musgraves To Experience Harry Styles-Mania

Kacey Musgraves already has plans for next summer. The singer has been tapped to open the second North American leg of Harry Styles’ upcoming World Tour. Other opening acts on other dates are Warpaint and Leon Bridges.

Kacey said, “We are gonna light up the road next summer and I couldn’t be more excited! It will be a unique and fun blend of two ‘styles’ coming together.”

Harry recently said that he was a fan of Kacey’s music.

North American dates will kick off June 5th, 2018 in Dallas, Texas, hitting big cities like New York, Philadelphia, Boston and Chicago before wrapping July 13th at the Forum in Los Angeles. They will be in Detroit on June 28th, 2018! They will play the Little Caesars Arena.

Check out the first few dates below or click here for the complete list. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, June 16th.