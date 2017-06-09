Jason Aldean Wants A “Unique” Name For Son

As we previously told you, Jason Aldean and wife Brittany are expecting a baby boy later this year, and the singer is already thinking about names for his son.

Jason told “Entertainment Tonight” that he plans to choose “something unique and different” for his son, although it won’t be completely out there. “Nothing crazy like a direction — East, West, North, South — none of that stuff,” he said. “It will be something really cool. Both of us have names that are pretty common, Jason and Brittany, so, something that’s unique is our main goal.”

Jason admits he and Brittany were “secretly” hoping for a boy, especially since he already has two daughters and both Jason and Brittany’s family is filled with girls. He notes, “For this to be the first boy in the family on both sides is kind of a special thing for everybody.”