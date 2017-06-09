Detroit is Among the Top 10 Best Cities for Single Men

June 9, 2017 1:09 PM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan 

A recent study has listed Detroit among the 10 best U.S. cities for single men.

The study, conducted by moveBuddha, used stats such as median age, nightlife per square mile, female to male ratio, percentage of population unmarried, and one bedroom average rent to determine the best cities for single men in the US.

The Motor City ranked fourth on the list.

“Detroit might get a bad rap, but it’s a fantastic place if you’re a single guy. A full two-thirds of the population is unmarried, and there are more than 100 women for every 90 dudes. In simple terms, there are lots of single women.”

Here’s the full list:

10. Knoxville, TN
9. St. Louis, MO
8. Cleveland, OH
7. Baton Rouge, LA
6. Baltimore, MD
5. Pittsburgh, PA
4. Detroit, MI
3. Boston, MA
2. Richmond, VA
1. Cincinnati, OH

For more, click here.

More from Jon Corrigan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
WYCD Hoedown 2017: Ticket InfoThis year's event will take place June 30 at DTE. Tickets are on sale now!

Listen Live