Amanda Bynes Gives First Interview in Four Years, Says She’s Returning to Acting

By: Jon Corrigan

Amanda Bynes spoke out publicly for the first time in four years on Friday, granting a rare interview request to Hollyscoop founder and The Lowdown host Diana Madison.

After a bizarre few years, the 31-year-old gave an update on her life, saying, “I’m doing great, thank you. Really great.”

“I’ve been going to school lately, fashion school—FIDM. And I love it. I’ve learned how to sew, I’ve made patterns, and I want to start a clothing line in the future, so FIDM has been helping me with that. Other than that I hike, I go spinning—I take spinning classes—and I feed the homeless.”

Bynes also made the announcement she’s returning to acting.

I have something surprising to tell you: I’m going to start acting again,” Bynes said. “I want to do TV. Maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of it, in the future. That’s what I hope.”

Since a portion of the interview (3:00-3:39) does verge on NSFW, I linked out to the YouTube clip below:

[ Watch the interview here ]