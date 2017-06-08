Olivia Newton-John “Confident” She’ll Beat Cancer

June 8, 2017 8:09 AM By Chuck Edwards

As we previously told you, Olivia Newton-John was recently forced to cancel some concert dates after being diagnosed with cancer. Well, now the singer has given fans an update on how she’s doing.

“I am really grateful for and touched by the worldwide outpouring of love and concern. Thank You,” she tells “People.” “I am feeling good and enjoying total support from my family and friends, along with a team of wellness and medical practitioners both here in the US and at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia.”

She adds, “I’m totally confident that my new journey will have a positive success story to inspire others! Love and light, Olivia.”

Olivia’s husband John Easterling backs up his wife’s positive message. “We both have the same unshakable belief that she’s going to have a wonderful success story,” he says. “We’re not trying to be positive. We have an absolute knowingness that we can turn this around.”

Source: People

