Michigan Triplets Graduate High School As Valedictorians

A Bath Township, MI family has a lot to celebrate as their triplets graduate from high school. The trio of teens not only got their diplomas, they all did it as valedictorians, meaning they were at the top of their class.

Katelyn, Case, and Cole Trevino are also following in the footsteps of their older sister, who graduated three years ago as valedictorian of her class! “It was kind of our duty to match up to her level and her expectations,” Cole says, “and just follow whatever she did.”

The siblings encouraged each other to succeed and their parents and teachers helped. None of them wanted to be the one who didn’t get a 4.0 G.P.A., so that motivated them. Katelyn says, “It’s definitely a really big accomplishment.”

Source: People