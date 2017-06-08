Michigan Triplets Graduate High School As Valedictorians

June 8, 2017 8:18 AM By Rachael Hunter

A Bath Township, MI family has a lot to celebrate as their triplets graduate from high school. The trio of teens not only got their diplomas, they all did it as valedictorians, meaning they were at the top of their class.

Katelyn, Case, and Cole Trevino are also following in the footsteps of their older sister, who graduated three years ago as valedictorian of her class! “It was kind of our duty to match up to her level and her expectations,” Cole says, “and just follow whatever she did.”

The siblings encouraged each other to succeed and their parents and teachers helped. None of them wanted to be the one who didn’t get a 4.0 G.P.A., so that motivated them. Katelyn says, “It’s definitely a really big accomplishment.”

Source: People

More from Rachael Hunter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
WYCD Hoedown 2017: Ticket InfoThis year's event will take place June 30 at DTE. Tickets are on sale now!

Listen Live