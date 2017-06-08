Kelsea Ballerini Drops New Single “Legends”

June 8, 2017 7:04 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Last week Kelsea Ballerini teased fans with the prospect of some new music, and now she’s delivered. The singer just dropped the new track “Legends,” the first single off her second record, which is due out later this year.

“’Legends’ is one of the first songs I wrote for the record and every time I’ve listened to it, I find a different meaning,” she says. “It brings me back to the heartbreak I wrote it from, it makes me think of my fans and the journey we’ve shared, and now I sing it from the perspective of a legendary love story.”

She adds, “I hope everyone hears something in it that brings them to a place of nostalgia and is as excited as I am to begin this next chapter together.”

