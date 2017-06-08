Jesse James Thanks Fans and Stands By Her Man!

By: Rebekah Heatherly

Lots of shake ups in the NFL recently. The New York Jets will release, Eric Decker if the 30 year old wide receiver cannot be traded. Mike Maccagnan, the Jets general manager, had this to say to reporters on Tuesday.

“I’ve talked to Eric. We have advised Eric that if a trade doesn’t happen, we’ll move forward.” The 2010 3rd round draft pick has had a seven year career playing both with the Jets and the Denver Broncos, helping the Broncos get to Superbowl XLVII, but ultimately losing to the Seattle Seahawks 43-8.

With the uncertainty of her husband’s career, country star Jessie James, is staying positive about the future. The 29 year old singer tweeted this.

Jets fans we will miss y'all! Thank you so much for the amazing memories and for such a warm welcome to your city! ❤❤❤🏈 pic.twitter.com/X9eCWYIhxu — Jessie James Decker (@JessieJDecker) June 7, 2017

She later tweeted: “Eric is a total bad@ss as you know and the future looks bright!!!”

The super star couple won our hearts over with their show on E! Eric & Jessie: Game On, where we watched the couple plan their wedding in 2013, and quickly became America’s sweetheart couple. Since then the couple has given birth to a beautiful daughter and son, and the rising country star introduced her clothing and accessory line “Kittenish” for Kora Rae in 2015.

This is just a little bump in the road for this power couple. No doubt Eric Decker will land on his feet, and in the meantime James continues to stay positive and work on her music career! This Friday James releases her new EP!

Y’all have been dying to know what songs will be on "Blackbird Sessions" so I couldn’t make you wait any longer! 🎶 #JJDBlackbirdSessions pic.twitter.com/naBHC9OYTr — Jessie James Decker (@JessieJDecker) June 7, 2017

I’m sure things for Eric Decker will work out in the NFL. We’ll keep you posted!