Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, Wife Hayley Expecting a Baby

Congratulations to Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and wife Hayley, who have announced they are expecting their first child.

“We’ve had such a hard time not telling everybody for the last few months because we are SO excited…. WE ARE PREGNANT,” Hubbard wrote on Instagram. “Holy cow we’re going to be parents. God is so good and we can’t wait for this next chapter of our life.”

“There’s a lot that we’re going to get to learn,” the singer told People. “Hayley and I both really love learning and growing as people. For us, it’s the next phase and the next stage of life that God can really teach us a lot and show us patience … and selflessness.”

“To be honest, our world, at this point in our life, it revolves around what we want it to revolve around,” he continued. “Our wants and our needs and our desires, what we have going on in our schedule … and all that’s about to change.”