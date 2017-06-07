Stupid News– Man Loses 32 Pounds Eating Only Ice Cream for 100 Days

June 7, 2017 7:39 PM By Frank Williams Jr.
Anthony Howard-Crow, a 32-year-old stunt dieter and YouTuber from Loveland, Colorado, recently underwent an unusual diet in order to prove that you can eat pretty much anything and still lose weight as long as you keep an eye on your calorie intake. For 100 days straight, he ate only ice cream, drank a small protein shake and some alcohol, and still managed to drop 32 pounds.

Ever since starting his Abs & Ice Cream YouTube Channel, back in 2011, Howard-Crow has been trying to prove that weight loss ultimately comes down to how many calories you put into your body and how many you burn. It doesn’t matter if you eat chicken breast and brown rice, or only fast food, as long as you consume less calories than you burn, you’re going to lose weight.

Anthony’s 100-day diet began in January, and ended last month, with some interesting results. During that period, he kept a close eye on his calorie intake – 2,000 calories a day of ice cream, combined with 500 calories from protein powder and/or alcohol. At the end, he was 32 pounds lighter than when he started, and despite the seemingly unhealthy diet, his medical tests showed that he was healthier.

This ice cream diet sounds like a blast, but Anthony Howard-Crow swears that it was the worst diet he has ever tried. He wasn’t even halfway through the 100 days when he started losing interest in everything and feeling tired all the time. The dieter told Men’s Health that he used to spend 4 to 7 hours every day working on his YouTube channel, but could only manage to put in a few minutes a day, during this period. He even stopped going to the gym during the last month, because he didn’t have the energy or ambition for it.

