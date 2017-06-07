Miranda Lambert Rocks ‘Pink Sunglasses’ on CMT Stage

June 7, 2017 10:09 PM
By Abby Hassler

Miranda Lambert certainly knows how to command a room full of plastic sunglasses. The country music star rocked the house during her performance of her single “Pink Sunglasses” at the 2017 CMT Music Awards Wednesday night (June 7).

Lambert turned up the sass during her performance, playfully dancing and showing off her feisty attitude.

She even got the crowd in on the fun by passing out the signature pink sunglasses to everyone in Nashville’s Music City Center. The camera caught everyone from Florida Georgia Line to Jason Aldean rocking the plastic specs.

“The CMT Awards are loud and fun as you can tell, but they’re definitely more laidback than any other award show for sure,” Lambert told CMT during Tuesday’s (June 7) rehearsals. “It’s kind of like a reunion. Everybodys here this week to celebrate country music and the CMTs is the sort of place where we can all gather and see each other because everybody scatters their own ways during this week. So, it’s fun.”

