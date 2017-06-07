Miranda Lambert Kicks Off CMA Week Stuck In An Elevator

Miranda Lambert’s CMA Week didn’t exactly get off to the greatest start. The singer shared on Instagram that she “stuck in the elevator at @CMT awards rehearsal.”

And judging by the picture she wasn’t alone, with at least seven other people in the shot with her.

But even though she was stuck, Miranda was far from stressing. “Don’t worry I have airplane bottles of Tito’s in my purse for emergencies,” she adds. “What is it about award shows? Always an adventure…”

Let’s hope the rest of Miranda’s CMA Week gets a little better. She’s due to perform on the CMT Music Awards tonight, plus she hosts her MuttNation March tomorrow and her MuttNation Foundation Adoption Drive this week. She’s also part of tomorrow’s lineup at Nissan Stadium.