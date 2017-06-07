Keith Urban Cleans Up At CMT Music Awards

Some fans joked he and wife Nicole should win "cutest couple in Nashville" June 7, 2017 11:01 PM
Filed Under: Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman

By Abby Hassler

The 2017 CMT Music Awards could have been renamed the “Keith Urban Music Awards,” after the country music star cleaned up, snagging four different honors.

Keith won the Collaborative Video of the Year award for “The Fighter” featuring Carrie Underwood. The duo performed a slowed down version of their hit single as part of the evening’s festivities.

Related: Keith Urban Sings ‘The Fighter’ with Help from Opry Audience

Urban dominated the rest of the evening winning Male Video of the Year, CMT Social Superstar and the coveted Video of the Year Award for “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”

The singer dedicated his Male Video of the Year win to his wife, Nicole Kidman, saying, “I want to say a massive thank you to my wife Nicole … You have no idea how much of what I do … she’s involved in every little piece of it.”

Though Urban might have snagged most of the night’s awards, some fans have joked that he and Kidman should also have won for “cutest couple in Nashville.”

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
WYCD Hoedown 2017: Ticket InfoThis year's event will take place June 30 at DTE. Tickets are on sale now!

Listen Live