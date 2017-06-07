Gwen Doesn’t Mind if Blake Runs into Ex Miranda at CMT Awards Tonight!

June 7, 2017 11:46 AM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: Blake Shelton, CMT Music Awards, gwen stefani, Miranda Lambert

Tonight is the CMT Music Awards! The biggest stars in country music will be there! One thing we don’t have to worry about is how Gwen Stefani, 47,  feels if her boyfriend, Blake, runs into his ex.  A source close to Gwen had this to say:

Gwen couldn’t care less if Blake  runs into Miranda at the CMT Awards or anywhere else. She’s never been so completely secure in a relationship before. Blake makes her feel like like a queen, so he could literally be surrounded by gorgeous women and she wouldn’t mind,”

That’s how it should be!!  I love that Gwen is super secure in her relationship.  Catch the CMT Music Awards tonight live starting at 8p/7c.

Gwen Stefani is just so cool!

Source: Hollywood Life

