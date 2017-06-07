Brantley Gilbert And His Wife Are Having A Boy!

It’ll be a boy for Brantley Gilbert and wife Amber. The couple found out the sex of their unborn child during a gender reveal party earlier this week, in which they used a rifle to shoot out blue dust.

“Everybody was crying. I turned around and I think that’s when it hit me that everybody’s wanted this for us as much as we did for so long,” he tells “People.” “When the blue cloud went up, well, that made it even more real. Now we know it’s a little boy, and he’s gonna have to get ready for a whole lot of love.”

And it doesn’t sound that Brantley was completely surprised to find out he was having a son. “Amber and I thought it was a little boy. I don’t know how or why, but we just did,” he says. “I’d have been happy with any baby, boy or girl. But there’s something about the idea of a little guy … ”

Brantley and Amber announced they were expecting last month, and revealed that they had a difficult time getting pregnant, with a fertility specialist telling them they’d have a hard time getting pregnant naturally.

Source: People