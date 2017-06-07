Amal And George Clooney Welcome Twins!!

It’s official, the world has two more Clooneys in it. Amal and George have welcomed twins Ella and Alexander.

“This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine,” the couple offers in a statement. “George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”

Another fun fact? Barack Obama was one of the last people to see Amal and George before they became parents. The former president popped by the couple’s mansion outside of London for a visit. According to a source, Obama showed up with plenty of security but stayed for about four hours. Is he making a play for godfather?