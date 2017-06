By: Jon CorriganĀ

Tucker Beathard is coming to Detroit this September.

The country singer will perform at Saint Andrew’s Hall on Saturday, Sept. 9. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Tickets are general admission and go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Pre-sale tickets are available Thursday, June 8 at 10 a.m.

[ Click here for tickets ]