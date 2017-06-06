Southwest’s 3-Day Sale Includes Round-Trip Flights From Michigan for Under $100

June 6, 2017 1:07 PM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan 

Southwest Airlines has launched a three-day summer sale with cheap airfare outside of Michigan, and three Michigan airports have departures available in the sale, MLive.com reports.

The airline’s bi-annual three-day sale, which runs June 6-8, includes round-trip flights for less than $100 from Detroit Metro, Bishop International Airport in Flint and Gerald R. Ford Airport in Grand Rapids.

Some conditions and blackout dates do apply and you must travel between Aug. 22 and Dec. 13. Lastly, all flights must be booked by Thursday, June 8.

Detroit
Baltimore/Washington D.C. – $49
Chicago (Midway) – $49
Atlanta – $79
Nashville – $79
St. Louis – $79
Denver – $99

Flint
Chicago (Midway) – $49

Grand Rapids
Baltimore/Washington D.C. – $79
Denver – $129

 

