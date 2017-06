Fans of the hit Netflix show, Orange Is The New Black should enjoy this parody done by Sesame Street. In their 46th season, Sesame Street never stops coming up with new skits that are topical and timely.

In this skit, Piper Snackman is the new girl at school, and she is just in time to have a snack. A Cookie is the snack of choice, but she has a healthier option in her lunch box. Can she convince her classmates and make oranges the new snack?”