Old Dominion Announce Sophomore Album ‘Happy Endings’

By Abby Hassler

Old Dominion announced they will release their highly anticipated second studio album Happy Endings August 25. This reveal follows the debut of the music video for their hot new single “No Such Thing As a Broken Heart.”

“We are so excited to release our second album!” said lead singer Matthew Ramsey. “We’ve grown so much as a band and as songwriters over the last 2 years, and we think the songs on Happy Endings really showcase that. We cannot wait to share these new stories. August 25 cannot come fast enough!”

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ramsey talked about the latest single, stating that it felt like “the right step” for them as a band.

“We know what we are capable of as songwriters, and we wanted to show a new side,” Ramsey said. “This still sounds like a party, but it has a message. … It still sounds like us, but there is some heavier subject matter. We’ve definitely grown as a band, and I think it shows in these songs.”