Lauren Alaina Stars in ‘Road Less Traveled’ Movie!

My girl Lauren Alaina is unstoppable! Today is a big day for the “Doin Fine” singer. Her movie, Road Less Traveled is out today!

#RoadLessTraveled the movie is out TODAY!! I couldn't have done it without these two beauties. Check it out. Eeeek💃🏼 https://t.co/QwAWCPP1kp pic.twitter.com/MhEaQ0NFKc — Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) June 6, 2017

The singer talked about how acting is something she’s always wanted to do. The idea of this film just kind of happened naturally. Having met Lauren, she is a character with an explosive personality. I think she could do anything she puts her mind to.

The movie was directed by Blair Hayes and written by Michael Shear and Samantha Shear. It tells the story of a singer getting married!

“Country music singer Charlotte comes back home to Tennessee a week before she’s set to get married, hoping to borrow her late mother’s wedding dress from her grandmother,” a statement on IMBD explains. “But when she runs into her high school sweetheart, Ray, sparks begin to fly. As emotions with Ray get complicated and her record label continues to pressure her to write a new hit song, Charlotte questions if she ever should have left Tennessee in the first place and if she’s even marrying the right man.”

Check it out!