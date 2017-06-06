Lauren Alaina Stars in ‘Road Less Traveled’ Movie!

June 6, 2017 11:20 AM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: Lauren Alaina, Movie, Road Less Traveled

My girl Lauren Alaina is unstoppable!  Today is a big day for the “Doin Fine” singer.  Her movie, Road Less Traveled is out today!

 

The singer talked about how acting is something she’s always wanted to do.   The idea of this film just kind of happened naturally.  Having met Lauren, she is a character with an explosive personality. I think she could do anything she puts her mind to.

The movie was directed by Blair Hayes and written by Michael Shear and Samantha Shear.  It tells the story of a singer getting married!

“Country music singer Charlotte comes back home to Tennessee a week before she’s set to get married, hoping to borrow her late mother’s wedding dress from her grandmother,” a statement on IMBD explains. “But when she runs into her high school sweetheart, Ray, sparks begin to fly. As emotions with Ray get complicated and her record label continues to pressure her to write a new hit song, Charlotte questions if she ever should have left Tennessee in the first place and if she’s even marrying the right man.”

Check it out!

 

More from Roxanne Steele
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
WYCD Hoedown 2017: Ticket InfoThis year's event will take place June 30 at DTE. Tickets are on sale now!

Listen Live